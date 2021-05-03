 Back To Top
Business

Korea Shipbuilding wins W210b order for 1 LNG carrier

By Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2021 - 14:27       Updated : May 3, 2021 - 14:27

This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.(KSOE) shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (KSOE)
This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.(KSOE) shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (KSOE)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday that it has signed a 209.9 billion won ($187.6 million) deal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Under the deal with a European company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co, a unit of KSOE, will build and deliver the vessel by October 2023, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.

The shipbuilder did not reveal the namer of the buyer.

KSOE has three shipbuilding subsidiaries -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (Yonhap)

