 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Sports

Badminton star Lee Yong-dae diagnosed with COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2021 - 13:29       Updated : May 3, 2021 - 13:29
This undated file photo shows badminton star Lee Yong-dae. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo shows badminton star Lee Yong-dae. (Yonhap)
Badminton star Lee Yong-dae has been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, his team said Monday.

The 32-year-old player tested positive for the new coronavirus on April 23 and entered a quarantine facility, according to the Yonex badminton team.

Lee was discharged Monday because he showed no symptoms. He is self-isolating at home and will take a test again this week, Yonex said.

He took a test on April 22 after a person who he ate together with tested positive, team officials said.

The legendary player won a gold medal in mixed doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and a bronze in men's doubles at the 2012 London Games.

Lee retired from the national team in 2016 but has continued his career as a professional player. He also has been active in TV entertainment programs and on YouTube.

All Yonex members and staff members who came in contact with Lee tested negative and went into self-quarantine, officials said.

They decided not to participate in the national badminton championship set for May 16-23.

Members of the national badminton team also tested negative. They underwent testing on April 26 because the team is sponsored by Yonex. None of them came in contact with Lee, badminton officials said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114