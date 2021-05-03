FC Seoul defender Hwang Hyun-soo diagnosed with COVID-19

This file photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League shows FC Seoul defender Hwang Hyun-soo undergoing a fever check. (Korea Professional Football League)

FC Seoul defender Hwang Hyun-soo has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the K League 1 club said Monday.



The 26-year-old was given a positive coronavirus test result on Sunday afternoon after an acquaintance he met six days prior tested positive for the virus, the club said.



Hwang learned of the infection of his acquaintance Saturday afternoon and immediately reported it to his club, which relayed the news to the Korea Professional Football League.



All FC Seoul players took coronavirus tests Sunday morning and are waiting for the results, the club said.



They will be asked to self-isolate for the time being, regardless of their test results, it said, noting Hwang will receive medical treatment in accordance with authorities' quarantine guidelines.



Hwang's infection is expected to influence the schedule of the K League 1, as he played in the home game against Seongnam FC last Friday as a substitute player for 20 minutes in the second half.



All Seongnam FC players, referees of the Friday game and others possibly exposed to Hwang are scheduled to take COVID-19 tests.



According to the football league's manual, if a coronavirus case occurs among players, coaches or other participants in games, the concerned team's games are postponed for at least two weeks in principle.



Last October, a K League 2 player tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in postponements of some regular games. On April 17, a Daegu FC player was also diagnosed with COVID-19 but didn't affect his team's game schedule because he was undergoing rehabilitation treatment at that time. (Yonhap)



