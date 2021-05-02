KATUSA soldier tests positive for virus after J&J vaccine shot

A Korean Augmentation to the US Army (KATUSA) soldier has tested positive for the new coronavirus after receiving a Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine shot, officials said.The soldier, stationed at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Thursday upon returning to duty from leave.The soldier reportedly received the single-dose Janssen vaccine in early April.The service member last visited Camp Casey on Wednesday and is currently at an isolation facility designated for virus patients, according to US Forces Korea (USFK)."KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to this individual, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individual are thoroughly cleaned," the US military said in a statement Saturday. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 848. (Yonhap)