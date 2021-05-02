Seoul's largest Picasso retrospective shows formative works, paintings

"Femme agenouillee (Kneeling Woman)” by Pablo Picasso (Succession Pablo Picasso-SACK Korea)



The largest Pablo Picasso retrospective to be exhibited in Korea kicked off Saturday, chronologically showcasing the artist’s works across different genres, including a masterpiece completed in his later years.



“Picasso, Into the Myth,” running through Aug. 29 at the Hangaram Arts Center Museum in Seoul, features 110 works by the pioneer of cubism. The exhibition, which coincides with the 140th anniversary of the artist’s birth, includes oil paintings, ceramics, sculptures and etchings from the Musee National Picasso in Paris.





"Mandoline et clarinette (Mandolin and Clarinet)” by Pablo Picasso (Succession Pablo Picasso-SACK Korea)



"Pablo Picasso was a painter but also inventor who endlessly created different formative works including metal sculptures. He left around 60,000 artworks,” said Seo Soun-joo, director of the exhibition, during a press tour Friday. “As for ceramics, Picasso considered them as the folksiest art medium. His ceramics show some humorous features.”



The exhibition reveals the artist’s works from his 20s into his his 80s, under the themes “From Barcelona to Paris, Era of Revolution,” “Return to October, Classicism and Surrealism,” “Suite Vollard,” “New Perspective, Ceramics,” “Picasso and Women,” “War and Peace, around ‘Massacre en Coree,’” and “Last Passion.”



“Massacre en Corea,” thought to depict US soldiers massacring North Korea civilians, is being shown in Korea for the first time. The work was completed Jan. 18, 1951, during the 1950-53 Korean War. The painting measuring 1.1 meters by 2.1 meters is considered to be among the artist’s representative anti-war paintings, along with “The Charnel House” (1944 to 1945) and “Guernica” (1937).





"Massacre en Corea” by Pablo Picasso (Succession Pablo Picasso-SACK Korea)