[News Focus] Korea’s 7 major cities lose 120,000 in population in 3 months

SEJONG -- South Korea’s seven major cities are leading the nation’s population decline, with the nation’s largest and second-largest cities -- Seoul and Busan -- particularly posting negative growth in the demographic tally for several years.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the nation’s seven major cities saw the population decrease by 122,083 collectively for the first three months of the year.



This marked the highest decline since the nation faced a downhill trend in the monthly demographic tally in December 2019.



Seoul topped the list, as the capital posted minus 69,981 during the first quarter -- losing 10,496 in January, 9,363 in February and 50,122 in March. Its population fell to 9.59 million, which is the lowest in more than three decades, since the mid-1980s.



Busan ranked No. 2 with minus 19,547, where the population has posted negative growth for 62 consecutive months since February 2016. The number of residents in the city fell by about 140,000 from 3.51 million in January 2016 to 3.37 million in March 2021.



