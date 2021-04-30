 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea mulls raising travel alert for India amid virus surges

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 30, 2021 - 21:17       Updated : Apr 30, 2021 - 21:17

This photo, provided by the South Korean Embassy in India, shows workers moving 14 medical oxygen generators from South Korea that arrived in New Delhi on April 30, 2021, via a diplomatic pouch. (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by the South Korean Embassy in India, shows workers moving 14 medical oxygen generators from South Korea that arrived in New Delhi on April 30, 2021, via a diplomatic pouch. (Yonhap)


South Korea could raise the travel alert for India amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The ministry is considering raising the alert by one notch to "red," recommending South Koreans leave India unless there are essential reasons, officials said.

"We are closely watching the situation in India and reviewing measures and what we can do," an official said when asked about the possibility of raising the travel advisory.

The government has only issued the red warning once over coronavirus fears so far -- for China's Hubei province where the city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the disease, is located.

The measure was in effect from January to August.

The ministry is also in talks with Indian officials and local air carriers about whether to increase non-regular flights to help South Koreans staying in India to return home, the official said.

Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines, the country's two biggest carriers, plan to provide one flight and four flights, respectively, next month to the South Asian country, to bring back Koreans there. India has reported more than 200,000 coronavirus deaths.

Currently, nearly 130 out of about 10,000 South Koreans staying in the virus-hit country have contracted COVID-19 so far, but the actual number of infections could be higher as the official count represents those collected by the diplomatic missions, the official said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said 14 medical oxygen generators requested by a South Korean residents association in India arrived in New Delhi via a diplomatic pouch.

Another three oxygen generators will be sent to the Chennai and Mumbai areas next week at the request of local Korean residents associations. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114