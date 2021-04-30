GM to recall Bolt EVs to update battery software

General Motors' Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle equipped with LG Energy Solution Ltd.'s battery pack is seen in this photo provided by the automaker on Friday. (General Motors)

US automaker General Motors Co. said Friday it will recall Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles equipped with batteries produced in LG Energy Solution Ltd.'s South Korean factory to update its battery software and ease fire risks.



The recall covers about 69,000 Bolt EVs for the 2017-2019 model years, installed with LG's batteries made from its factory in Ochang, 120 kilometers south of Seoul. About 9,500 units were sold in South Korea, the Korean unit of GM said.



Dealers will install "advanced onboard diagnostic software" to detect potential issues related to battery module performance before problems arise, GM said in a release.



They will identify potential battery problems and "replace battery module assemblies as necessary," the automaker said.



In November, GM voluntarily recalled its Bolt EVs due to fire risks when fully charged, limiting charging up to 90 percent of full capacity as part of a temporary solution.



Once the latest battery software is updated, Bolt EVs will have a 100 percent charging capability, the automaker said.



While Bolt EVs will be immediately available for recalls in the US market starting with the 2019 model year, GM Korea said it will carry out recalls as soon as the software and related parts are ready, without elaborating on the schedule. (Yonhap)