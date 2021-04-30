BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

In this photo provided by Big Hit Music, BTS performs "Dynamite" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) on Oct. 14, 2020. (Big Hit Music)

BTS has clinched nominations in four categories -- the most for the K-pop superstars -- in the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) set for next month.



The seven-member act was nominated in the categories of Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song at this year's BBMAs, scheduled for May 23 (US time), according to Billboard.



It marks the most nominations for BTS since the group was first named a candidate for Top Social Artist in 2017. This year, the group earned its first nomination for Top Selling Song and Top Song Sales Artist.



For Top Selling Song, the BTS megahit "Dynamite" will vie with "I Hope" by Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, "WAP" by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion and "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd.



"Dynamite," an upbeat disco-pop track released in August, is one of the septet's most historic songs. It became the first song by a Korean pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 and reigned in the top spot for three weeks. It also earned BTS its first Grammy nomination.



BTS will compete with Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd for Top Song Sales Artist.



BTS is also eyeing its fifth consecutive win in the Top Social Artist race. The group was nominated along with fellow K-pop acts BLACKPINK, Seventeen as well as Ariana Grande and SB19 in the fan-voted category.



The septet, meanwhile, earned its third straight nomination for Top Duo/Group, in which it will be competing with AC/DC, AJR, Dan + Shay and Maroon 5. BTS won the race in the 2019 awards.



This year's BBMAs -- based on charts compiled between March 21, 2020, and April 3 this year -- will air via NBC at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



Eyes are on whether BTS will put on its first stage performance of the upcoming single "Butter" at the annual music awards. The septet's second English single is set for release on May 21. (Yonhap)