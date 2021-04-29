 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea calls for speedy shipment of Pfizer vaccine from EU

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2021 - 22:28       Updated : Apr 29, 2021 - 22:43

Vials with a sticker reading,
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (Yonhap-Reuters)

South Korea's trade ministry said Thursday it has requested the European Union to continue to lend a hand for the stable shipment of COVID-19 vaccines made in the region without delay, as Seoul moves to speed up its inoculation program.

Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee made the request to Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis of the European Commission, along with Belgium Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, during her two-day trip to Brussels from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The remark came as it is mandatory for vaccines produced in the European region to win approval from the European Commission before being shipped overseas.

South Korea said last week it has signed a deal with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. to buy additional doses for 20 million people in a move that could ease public concerns about vaccine shortages. Pfizer has a vaccine production line in Belgium.

Earlier, Seoul secured Pfizer doses to inoculate 13 million people.

South Korea currently administers vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Yoo requested her European counterparts to make joint efforts to mutually recognize their vaccine certificates. The EU plans to adopt the so-called Digital Green Certificate, which will include holders' vaccination information.

South Korea and the EU also vowed to continue to make joint efforts to promote trade between the two parties, according to the ministry.

Trade between South Korea and Europe came to $102.7 billion in 2020, up 3.8 percent from the previous year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea especially requested that the EU lift its safeguard against imported steel, which is set to end after June this year, as scheduled.

(Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114