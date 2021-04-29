 Back To Top
Business

S. Korea calls for free movement of data at G-7 digital ministers meeting

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2021 - 22:23       Updated : Apr 29, 2021 - 22:43

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea called for the free movement of data to vitalize the digital economy on Thursday in this year's Group of Seven (G-7) meeting of digital and technology ministers.

South Korea took part in the intergovernmental ministerial meeting virtually after being invited to this year's G-7 meeting set to be held in the United Kingdom in June.

Minister of Science and ICT Choi Ki-young said at the meeting that the movement of data as well as electronic transferable records and internet security are integral to secure trust in a digital environment and allow joint global growth, according to South Korea's ICT ministry.

The ministers agreed to create a road map that encourages free movement of data based on trust, while responding to challenges such as privacy, intellectual property and security.

The ministers also discussed securing democratic values in a digital environment, the ICT ministry said.

The G-7 meeting later this year is expected to strengthen ties between existing members -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US -- as well as countries invited for this year's session -- South Korea, Australia, India and South Africa.

(Yonhap)

