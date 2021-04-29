Jeonju film fest kicks off on Thursday

Actors Kwon Hye-hyo and Park Ha-sun host the opening ceremony of the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival on Thursday. (Yonhap)





JEONJU, North Jeolla Province -- The Jeonju International Film Festival held an opening ceremony hosted by actor Kwon Hye-hyo and Park Ha-sun on Thursday night at the Sori Arts Center of Jeollabukdo.



The event will last for 10 days until May 8.



“Over the last 20 years, our festival has been introducing (films with) new topics. Old and familiar topics are comfortable but they cannot change the world. Jeonju International Film Festival has been preserving the value of independent movies’ experiments,” Jeonju Mayor Kim Seung-su, who is also the director of the Jeonju IFF organizing committee, said during the opening event. “So films have to go on.”



Under the slogan “Film Goes On,” the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival is a hybrid event screening 194 movies from 48 countries.



Similar to last year, 142 out of the 194 movies will be made available for online streaming via Wavve this year. The online streaming service is only available for users in Korea.



Korean alternative pop band ADG7’s performance followed after Kim’s opening remark to boost up the festive mood. The band played three songs -- “Whatever,” “Blooming Love” and “Nozanoza.”



Jeonju Mayor Kim Seung-su, who is also the director of the Jeonju International Film Festival organizing committee talks during the opening ceremony of the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival on Thursday. (Yonhap)