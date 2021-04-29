 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Retail investors cough up record W81tr for SK ie technology

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 29, 2021 - 18:28       Updated : Apr 29, 2021 - 18:28
Potential investors visit a brokerage office in Seoul to consult on the two-day retail tranche of SK ie technology on Tuesday, ahead of placing subscription bids to obtain the battery separator maker’s new shares. (Korea Investment & Securities)
Potential investors visit a brokerage office in Seoul to consult on the two-day retail tranche of SK ie technology on Tuesday, ahead of placing subscription bids to obtain the battery separator maker’s new shares. (Korea Investment & Securities)
South Korea’s amateur investors poured out record amounts of cash -- nearly 81 trillion won ($73.1 billion) -- to obtain new shares of SK ie technology, a wholly owned battery materials subsidiary under SK Innovation, in its two-day public subscription for an initial public offering.

According to data compiled by underwriters, small domestic traders had placed some 80.9 trillion won in deposits by the deadline of 4 p.m. on Thursday, setting a record in stock market history here.

SK Group’s vaccine unit SK Bioscience set the previous record, 63.62 trillion won, a month ago.

Retail investors rushed to submit deposits even on the first day of the retail tranche, bringing in about 22.16 trillion won, which surpassed SK Bioscience’s record of 14.3 trillion won.

Of the total, the battery materials company’s shares were oversubscribed 288.2 times. While Mirae Asset Securities received the retail tranche as the lead underwriter of the IPO deal, competition at the brokerage logged 283.53 to 1. Competition at NH Investment & Securities was the toughest, marking 502.16 to 1.

It was followed by Samsung Securities with 443.16 to 1, while the shares at Korea Investment & Securities and SK Securities were also oversubscribed 281.88 times and 225.14 times, respectively.

SKIET’s upcoming market debut is viewed as the last blockbuster IPO deal before a ban takes effect on multiple applications for new share subscriptions.

Retail investors will be allowed to place bids in IPO subscriptions through only one securities firm underwriting the IPO from as early as the end of June.

Ahead of the market debut on the nation’s main bourse, the Kospi, May 11, SKIET gained keen attention from investors both at home and abroad through its two-day book building process. The competition marked 1,883 to 1, busting the local book building records. As a result, the share price has been fixed at the top end of its indicative price range at 105,000 won.

SKIET supplies battery separators to global EV makers, including Tesla and Volkswagen. The company holds a 26.5 percent market share, according to SNE Research.

Separators are components that prevent batteries from exploding in the charging process. They account for about 15 percent to 20 percent of battery production costs.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114