[From the scene] For short selling newbies in Korea, simulated trading is a must

(123rf)

South Korea is set to lift a 14-month ban on short selling, the longest in the world of its kind, on Monday, but on one condition -- obligating investors new to the trading strategy to take a half-hour online class and try simulated investments.



The mini-lecture provided by the Korea Financial Investment Association, informs would-be investors of the difference between a naked short and a covered short. It highlights that investors have limited returns from short sales but theoretically no limit to their losses.



The lecture that contains a lot of warning elements then leads to a short selling simulation game.



Each participant is given 100 million ($90,000) won in virtual money deposited to a virtual account. After reviewing a local brokerage’s report on short selling and checking the latest short ratio with balance of stock lending, The Korea Herald tried short sales on four stocks -- BNK Financial Group, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Heavy Industries and Celltrion -- for an hour. The simulation started with rather a scary warning notice, that read “investors may lose all their investment funds from short selling activities.”



In the first 15 minutes, the realized profit rate logged minus 0.11 percent even though stock prices fell in the simulation linked to the actual Kospi market, but ended with a 0.68 percent profit in an hour. This was a long way off the highest profit rate among those using the simulation. One participant logged a return of 144.36 percent, according to the KRX platform data.





Potential retails can experience short selling simulation games via Korea Exchange's platform. (Screen capture of KRX's simulated home trading system)