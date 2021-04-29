[From the scene] For short selling newbies in Korea, simulated trading is a must

(123rf)
South Korea is set to lift a 14-month ban on short selling, the longest in the world of its kind, on Monday, but on one condition -- obligating investors new to the trading strategy to take a half-hour online class and try simulated investments.
The mini-lecture provided by the Korea Financial Investment Association, informs would-be investors of the difference between a naked short and a covered short. It highlights that investors have limited returns from short sales but theoretically no limit to their losses.
The lecture that contains a lot of warning elements then leads to a short selling simulation game.
Each participant is given 100 million ($90,000) won in virtual money deposited to a virtual account. After reviewing a local brokerage’s report on short selling and checking the latest short ratio with balance of stock lending, The Korea Herald tried short sales on four stocks -- BNK Financial Group, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Heavy Industries and Celltrion -- for an hour. The simulation started with rather a scary warning notice, that read “investors may lose all their investment funds from short selling activities.”
In the first 15 minutes, the realized profit rate logged minus 0.11 percent even though stock prices fell in the simulation linked to the actual Kospi market, but ended with a 0.68 percent profit in an hour. This was a long way off the highest profit rate among those using the simulation. One participant logged a return of 144.36 percent, according to the KRX platform data.
Potential retails can experience short selling simulation games via Korea Exchange's platform. (Screen capture of KRX's simulated home trading system)
The program that added elements of both fun and fear was devised by the financial authorities still anxious about its restart.
South Korea is probably only one in the world where such educational program is required to new short sale investors. Officials say no matter how advanced the market has become, it is necessary for local retail investors who fear of losing their money to sophisticated investors from overseas and institutions in the battle of short selling.
“Although major nations’ authorities do not enforce retail investors to complete such requirements, it is necessary in the Korean market. Amid the participation of an increasing number of retail investors’ in the local stock market, the orientation and simulated trading is to give them notice on possible risks and prevent illegal short selling activities in advance,” a Financial Services Commission official said.
As an “inexperienced” short selling newbie, however, I thought the 30-minute lecture seemed insufficient to provide a comprehensive overview of the trading strategy that carries high risks.
While explaining the positive and negative functions of short selling, the class talks about stories of Nasdaq-delisted firm Luckin Coffee and the “Korean version of GameStop” Woopoong Mutual Savings and Finance respective as examples.
Amid strong criticism from retail investors on the regulations, it says “financial authorities and Korea Exchange have continuously reinforced them and short selling activities on the local indexes had been regulated more strictly, compared with other key stock indexes overseas.”
Different loan transaction regulations applied to foreign and institutional investors may seem advantageous to small investors but that is not true, the online content explains.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a local market researcher said that considering the fairness in market participants, the authorities had no other option than allowing retail investors’ short selling activities starting at this time.
“Since the risk (of short selling activities) is too high, the authorities had to prepare a ‘minimum shield’ of providing such education in advance. ... But the orientation and virtual trading experience can be also viewed as teaching how to play poker at casino (to some people),” the expert said.
Investors in South Korea will be able to short sell 200 stocks listed on the nation’s main bourse Kospi and 150 stocks on the tech-heavy Kosdaq from next week as part of partial reactivation of short selling on the biggest stocks.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)