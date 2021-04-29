S. Korea to tighten mortgage rules to rein in household debt

South Korea unveiled Thursday a set of measures aimed at mitigating risks from the heavy and growing household debt burden to bring the debt growth rate down to levels comparable to before coronavirus hit the country.
“In the course of responding to the COVID-19 crisis last year, the increase in household debt has inevitably expanded. We will manage to revert the household debt growth rate to pre-coronavirus levels,” Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said while presiding over an emergency economic council meeting.
Asia’s fourth-largest economy saw a rapid rise in household debt last year largely due to increased demand for borrowing to maintain livelihoods in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and to fund stock investments amid of record-low interest rates.
Household debt, whose size and speed of growth exceed those of other major economies, has been cited as a major potential risk of the country’s financial system.
At the end of last year, outstanding debt held by South Korean households reached 1,726.1 trillion won ($1.52 trillion), up 7.9 percent from a year ago. In 2019, household debt grew 4.1 percent.
“The government plans to lower the rate to a range of 5-6 percent this year and 4 percent-level in 2022,” Hong said.
The new regulations announced Thursday centered on implementing stricter screening rules for mortgage loans while blocking lending practices that could lead to real estate speculation.
According to the Financial Services Commission, the country’s top regulator, it will expand the proportion of borrowers subject to the 40 percent of debt service ratio, a measurement of the cash flow available to pay current debt obligations, in phases, eventually applying the rule to all borrowers by July 2023.
Currently, the requirement applies only to those who seek to borrow money to purchase a house worth more than 900 million won in speculative areas or high-income earners with annual salaries of more than 80 million won applying for a credit loan that exceeds 100 million won.
The scope of properties subject to lending restrictions including the loan-to-value ratio, LTV, and the debt service ratio, DSR, will be widened from apartment and other types of houses to land, shopping arcades and officetels, a multi-purpose building with residential and commercial units.
This aims to prevent the possibility of using loans to fuel real estate speculation by strengthening lending standards. Calls for such measures grew after employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing were found to have used loans to buy farmland in districts southwest of Seoul ahead of their designation by the government as candidate sites for new town developments.
Forty-year mortgage loans will be introduced in the second half of this year for the first time to allow young buyers aged below 39 years and newlyweds to pay relatively lower rate over a longer term.
Banks will be obligated to accumulate additional capital in relation to the proportion of household loans among total loans a bank extended.
If the obligation is not fulfilled, financial authorities will impose restrictions on dividends, treasury stock purchases and performance-linked bonuses of the bank, the FSC said.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)