Moon’s retirement residence faces resistance from neighbors

Banners hang in downtown Habuk, Yangsan, in a protest against the construction of the president’s retirement residence there. (Yonhap)



Construction of President Moon Jae-in’s post-presidency residence has been halted recently faced with resistance from residents of the area, according to Cheong Wa Dae sources Thursday.



Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook plan to relocate to Habuk, a small town in the rural city of Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, after retiring in May 2022. They purchased a 2,630-square-meter property in the area for 1.06 billion won ($870,000) last year.



Following the purchase, the Presidential Security Service also acquired a 1,124-square-meter plot of land there for facilities for bodyguards under a law on providing security for former presidents.



With the residential area scheduled to be refurbished by the year-end, construction work for the facilities started early this month, but a few days later some villagers expressed complaints by hanging banners opposing the president’s resettlement.



Construction noise and dust and other potential worries like traffic congestion with flooding visitors are cited as their concerns. But they have not yet specified their demands as they are refusing to attend a hearing to talk about solutions with the city government.



Suspicions also grow about their political motives, with some villagers hanging new banners welcoming the president possibly in a protest against the opponents.



“We have thus far followed related rules strictly. But we have decided to stop the construction for a while to better communicate with the villagers,” a Cheong Wa Dae official said on condition of anonymity, adding no change to the original plans was being discussed.



The latest disputes may be the last thing the president wants to see as he has often expressed his will to go back to his hometown after retirement and live a reclusive life.



In a New Year’s press conference held last year, he said, “After retirement, I want to stay out of politics and remain a forgotten person.”



According to sources, the decision to suspend construction was also made in consideration of the president’s intentions.





A banner reading "We love you, Mr. President" hangs at the entrance of the Maegok village. (Yonhap)