Local crypto exchanges reopen offline customer centers

Coinone's offline customer center in Yongsan District in Seoul (Coinone)
Amid the increasing intensity in the cryptocurrency markets, local exchanges are reintroducing offline customer centers.
Coinone, one of the four largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the country, reopened its in-person customer center in Seoul, the company said Thursday.
Coinone initially launched its customer center in September 2017, but closed its doors two years later to focus on other businesses. The recent surge in interest in cryptocurrency transactions and as well an influx of customers has led the company to resume offline services and double its staff members.
Coinone saw new registrations soar 20 times more than usual in the first quarter from the same period last year. As of the end of April, it had almost 2 million users in total.
Bithumb, the country’s second-largest crypto exchange, also opened an offline service center on Monday while Korbit is considering the similar move.
Cryptocurrency exchanges are facing an increasing number of customer requests ranging from simple inquiries to concerns about scams, information leakage and transaction errors.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com
)