[Weekender] The rise of curated fashion platforms

A promotional image of Musinsa (Musinsa)

Having a lot of tabs open while browsing for clothes online? For a growing number of shoppers, those days are over.



Similar to how going to a shopping mall with a wide range of brands seems more of a safe bet than having to travel between stores far apart from each other, more people in South Korea are turning to platforms like Musinsa and Zigzag -- algorithm-driven e-commerce fashion platforms where shoppers are presented with items from thousands of brands.



Musinsa, which boasts some 6,000 brands and 8.4 million users as of this month, posted an aggregate turnover of 1.2 trillion won ($1 billion) in 2020. The revenue was 331.9 billion won, a 51 percent increase from the previous year. The number of users also jumped by over 40 percent over the same period.



That performance comes against the backdrop of one of the worst years in recent memory for retail fashion, as the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay indoors and curbed their desire to venture out to buy new clothes.



“We proactively invested in recruiting talent and effectively launched a TV advertising campaign when the fashion industry was struggling as a result of COVID-19,” Musinsa CEO Cho Man-ho said in a statement released earlier this month.



Though its operating profit was down 7 percent last year, the company explained it was due to its decision to hire new people and expand investment in launching new services and marketing.



Zigzag, another multibrand fashion shopping app, also posted a turnover of 750 billion won last year, racking up over 30 million downloads as of this month.



The women’s fashion app, which boasts some 4,000 stores, has largely appealed to those in their 10s, 20s and 30s.



“Some 10,000 new items are made available on Zigzag every day,” one representative at Croquis, the company behind the app, said when asked about the growing popularity of the platform.



Thanks to its cutting-edge algorithm, it helps keep users on the app by tailoring to their individual preferences as they navigate through the plethora of clothes and shoes available.



“We began collecting big data about each customer’s preference soon after the app was launched -- what items they have looked at, clicked on, put on the wish list, paid for and put in their cart. And we have developed our own algorithm based on big data regarding these shopping patterns and our work to improve it continues,” the official said.



This means the app’s home page is customized to each user.



“With so many products and stores on the platform, we carefully display things shoppers might like to buy based on their shopping patterns,” the official added.





(Zigzag)