[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages



Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan presents Mango Afternoon Tea Set



Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan presents the Mango Afternoon Tea Set from May 5 to June 20.



The Mango Afternoon Tea Set consists of scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam, delicate desserts and a savory menu featuring fresh ingredients. Desserts include mango passion fruit mousse with fresh and sweet mangoes, mini mango eclairs, mango and raspberry panna cotta and more.



The Mango Afternoon Tea Set at Lounge is available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day and priced at 80,000 won.



For more information or to make a reservation, call Lounge at (051) 990-1300.









JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents ‘Men’s Luxury Escape’ package



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the “Men’s Luxury Escape” package, a staycation in collaboration with premium US bourbon whisky brand Wild Turkey.



The Deluxe Room version comes with a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon whisky, a Stanley Steel Flask, a bottle of Dior Homme aftershave lotion and more. The Griffin Suite offers two bottles of Wild Turkey bourbon whisky, and a five-piece Wild Turkey Home-tending Kit and a Stanley Steel Flask.



Available until June 30, the Men’s Luxury Escape package is priced at 350,000 won for Deluxe Room and 510,000 for won the Griffin Suite.



For reservations, call JW Marriott Hotel Seoul at (02) 6282 -6282.









Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas introduces home glamping



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong offers “Home Glamping To-go.”



The package features popular items from Grand Kitchen under the theme of glamping and will be available until Aug. 31. Tandoori shrimps, LA beef rib roast, marinated pork back rib roast, crispy boneless chicken, and various other.



“Home Glamping To-go” requires reservation 24 hours in advance and is priced at 110,000 won for a four-person option and 180,000 won for a six-person option.



For inquires and reservations, call Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas 1F Grand Kitchen at (02) 559-7575.









Courtyard celebrates babies’ first birthdays



Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Times Square offers a “Self Dol Snap” package for parents to celebrate their child’s first birthday.



A photo studio with a birthday table and props is prepared for parents to freely take photos for up to two hours.



The package also comes with a one-night stay and breakfast for two. It is offered until the end of September at 490,000 won on weekdays and 590,000 won on weekends, with 20 reservations available per month.



For more information and reservations, call Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Times Square at (02) 2638-3149.









Josun Palace starts pre-booking of its opening package



Josun Hotels & Resorts will open its premium luxury hotel brand, Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Gangnam, Seoul on May 25.



In celebration of Josun Palace’s grand opening, a special opening package “Royal Invitation to Josun Palace” is being offered.



The package offers a one-night stay between May 25 and Aug. 31 at a starting price of 352,000 won and comes with a Byredo Le Chemain trial bath kit. Guests with kids will also receive a Mustela bath amenity kit.



The package can be purchased through the hotel’s website at www.josunpalace.com.



For reservation inquiries, call Josun Palace at (02) 727-7400.

