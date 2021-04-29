[News Focus] 7 in 10 foreign students are Vietnamese or Chinese

Foreign students at Keimyung University in Daegu pose during a gymnastic event in 2019. (Keimyung University)



SEJONG -- South Korea needs to diversify the nationalities of foreign students admitted into its institutions by actively attracting students from a variety of countries and offering more lectures in accordance with globalization, state data suggested.



According to the Korean Immigration Service, those from Vietnam and China took up the dominant percentage, 69.8 percent, of 158,923 foreign students staying in the nation as of March. Among the group, 59,876 were Vietnamese and 51,094 Chinese.



Vietnamese nationals ranked No. 1 among those studying only Korean language at colleges or other certified educational institutions, while those from China topped the list in the number of people studying regular semester courses at colleges, international schools or other establishments.



In contrast, the portion of students from Japan, the US and other Western countries was quite small, though Koreans make up meaningful portions in Japanese, North American, Oceanian and some European schools.



The number of Japanese and US nationals studying in Korea stayed at 2,790 and 1,237, respectively, with a share of only 1.7 percent and 0.7 percent of the total.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)