Business

SK Telecom to support ESG startups with Microsoft, SAP

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2021 - 09:30       Updated : Apr 29, 2021 - 09:30

SK Telecom Co.'s headquarters in central Seoul is shown in this undated file photo provided by the company. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co.'s headquarters in central Seoul is shown in this undated file photo provided by the company. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Thursday it has launched an alliance with global tech giants, including Microsoft Corp. and SAP, to support local startups in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) sectors.

The alliance, named ESG Korea 2021, will offer information and communication technology-based solutions for startups that seek to solve social problems and help them measure their progress in the field, according to a statement from SK Telecom.

It aims to select 15 startups by June 6 that will undergo a six-month startup accelerator program.

The alliance will also help connect the startups with industry experts and investment companies so that they can expand to overseas markets.

SK Telecom said it will utilize its own startup support program to help the companies, while Microsoft will offer assistance based on its Global Social Entrepreneurship program. (Yonhap)

