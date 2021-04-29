 Back To Top
Business

7 firms to recall nearly 14,000 vehicles over faulty parts

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2021 - 09:24       Updated : Apr 29, 2021 - 09:24

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Mercedes-Benz Korea, BMW Korea and five other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 14,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.

The seven companies -- which include Honda Korea Co., Tesla Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea Ltd. and Hanbul Motors, which imports vehicles of France's PSA Group -- are recalling a combined 13,863 units due to faulty components in seven models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include faulty parking lights in Mercedes-Benz's GLE 450 4MATIC SUV, faulty propeller shafts in BMW's 520d sedan and a malfunctioning touch screen system in Tesla's Model S sedan, it said.

The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

