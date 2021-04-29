Samsung delivers estimate-beating Q1 earnings on strong mobile, home appliance biz

This file photo taken April 7, 2021, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported a market forecast-beating first-quarter earnings on the back of its mobile and home appliance businesses that offset a relatively tepid performance from the semiconductor unit.



Its net profit stood at 7.14 trillion won ($6.4 billion) in the January-March period, up 46.2 percent from a year earlier, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone vendor said in a regulatory filing.



Its operating profit jumped 45.5 percent on-year to 9.38 trillion won in the first quarter of the year, while sales rose 18.2 percent on-year to 65.38 trillion won over the cited period.



The figures were in line with its earnings guidance announced earlier this month that beat the market consensus.



Samsung said its upbeat performance came as smartphone sales soared on the back of new handset launches, while its chip business suffered from a monthlong shutdown of the company's semiconductor plant in Austin, Texas, where a severe winter storm caused a power outage in February. (Yonhap)