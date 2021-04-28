SK Broadband present new family plan in time for May, the ‘Family Month’

A promotional image for SK Broadband’s new family plan (SK Broadband)
In time for Parents’ Day on May 8, SK Broadband is presenting a new family plan targeting adults living separately from their aging parents and looking out for them in this coronavirus pandemic.
The plan, called “B tv Family,” is a package of services tailored for senior citizens who cannot go out as often as they used to and cannot meet up with their grandchildren and other loved ones.
On top of the typical combination of high-speed internet, home Wi-Fi, IPTV and a TV set-top box equipped with voice-activated artificial intelligence, the package offers unique features intended to link children and parents through photo sharing and video on demand gifting.
The monthly rate is 29,700 won ($27), which is 40 percent lower than the standard price for the services included in the package, on condition that users commit to a three-year subscription.
Only the adult children are eligible to sign up and pay for the plan. Parents cannot pay for their own accounts.
The firm said it has received positive feedback from subscribers since the plan’s launch. Some subscribers expressed gratitude for delivering a new source of fun and excitement to their aged parents as they lead a predominantly indoor life. There were also positive comments about the AI senior care service, an extra offered for 2,200 won per month that reminds parents when it is time to take medicine or go out for an appointment.
“Some senior citizens, who had lived without internet access or IPTV, are said to have found new joy from B tv because the rate is very reasonable and it is covered by their children,” the firm said in a press release.
By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)