Business

Lime makes Time’s list of 100 most influential companies

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 28, 2021 - 15:47       Updated : Apr 28, 2021 - 15:51
(Lime)
(Lime)


Lime said Wednesday it had been named as one of the world’s top 100 influential companies by Time magazine.

According to the world’s leading e-scooter and e-bike operator, it has been categorized among the “disruptors,” along with 19 other companies including Tesla, Airbnb, Robinhood and Didi Chuxing.

“Despite pandemic-related disruptions, the micro-mobility company announced its first profitable quarter last year and launched in dozens of new cities. In 2021, Lime comes full circle: it will invest $50 million in upgrading its fleet and doubling its footprint to 50 cities around the world,” said Time.

Time evaluated each of the 100 companies on key factors including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success, and divided them into five categories: pioneers, leaders, innovators, titans and disruptors.

“Lime’s mission is to build the future of safe and sustainable transportation. The designation is the proof of our mission,” Lime CEO Wayne Ting said.

In Korea, Lime operates some 20,000 e-scooters and recently joined Renewable Energy 100, a global initiative to source electricity 100 percent from renewables, to charge its e-scooters with clean electricity in the country.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
