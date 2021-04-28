LS Group spearheads smart technologies for environment, solar industry

E1’s solar power plant in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province (LS Group)





As the world transitions to renewable energy, demand for cables are growing as well, and LS Group is at the center of the transition.



LS Group is a South Korean conglomerate in the metal and cable business that was spun off from LG Group in 2003.



In his New Year’s message, LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-yeol laid out top priorities the group should pursue in the post-pandemic era -- cash generation, greater foothold overseas, digital transition, acceleration of eco-friendly initiatives and future growth businesses.



To achieve such goals in a sustainable manner, LS Group has put environmental, social and governance efforts at the center of its plan.



“LS Group will yield results ahead of schedule in new businesses such as solar-energy storage systems, smart grid and electric vehicle components. Through this, LS Group will create a virtuous cycle where it can contribute to the public interest and grow together with society,” Koo said.



For transparent governance, LS Group launched insider trading monitoring committees in its key affiliates this year. Since embarking on a digital transformation from 2015, LS group also aims to apply artificial intelligence, big data and smart energy technologies to the traditional manufacturing sector and leap forward as a digital and environment conglomerate.



LS Cable & System, the world’s third-largest wire and cable maker by sales, has recently expanded its product portfolio to the renewable energy sector, such as wind and solar power.





An LS Cable & System official checks an EV component at the company’s business site in Poland. (LS Group)