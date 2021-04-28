Serveone and Korin to sign agreement to strengthen business cooperation in Indonesia

Serveone CEO Kim Dong-chul (left) and Korin CEO Lee Yong-jin pose for the camera at a ceremony held on April 22 after signing an agreement to beef up cooperation in Indonesia.

Serveone, the largest maintenance, repair and operation procurement company in South Korea, announced April 22 that it has signed a strategic business agreement with Korin to expand business for both companies in Indonesia.



The two companies agreed to promote cooperation to expand opportunities in Indonesia for raw materials procurement and logistics business through this partnership. Serveone provides professional purchase solutions based on domestic and international B2B platforms, considered the best in the field. Korin, plans to improve its global business competitiveness by increasing purchasing efficiency and reducing costs. In addition, the two companies decided to actively cooperate in developing new markets and discovering new business opportunities in the Indonesian market.



Korin is a specialized trading company that deals with paper, plywood, raw materials that are necessary for pulp industry, machinery equipment and parts. It has grown by exporting items sourced from home and abroad mainly to Indonesia, and from 2020, it also started a new business that imports toilet paper materials (pulp, recycled) and supplying them to domestic manufacturers. Korin is planning to actively support Serveone’s global sourcing by utilizing its business capabilities accumulated in Indonesia and contribute to enhancing its global purchasing competitiveness.



Serveone expects to strengthen its global business position and secure opportunities for growing together through the memorandum. It plans to provide total outsourcing services for items that Korin exports to Indonesia and provide supports in pioneering product markets and expanding business for Korin by utilizing its B2B sales distribution network targeting Indonesian-based clients.



CEO Kim Dong-chul of Serveone said, “This is a great opportunity to learn business capabilities that Korin Industries has achieved in Indonesia.”



“This is a win-win opportunity for our global infrastructure to support Korin for the new sales network while further strengthening Serveone’s global purchasing competitiveness,” he added



Meanwhile, Serveone is equipped with a high-tech IT-based purchasing system and the largest logistics Hub infrastructure in Korea. It is continuously expanding its global business field through efforts including establishing an overseas branch in Indonesia in 2020 for the first time as a Korean company following China, Vietnam and Poland.