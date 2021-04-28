[Herald Interview] Soprano Im Sun-hae still thirsts for the stage

Soprano Im Sun-hae poses for photos before an interview with The Korea Herald at cafe Jeffrey in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul on April 7. (Park Hyun-koo / The Korea Herald)



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the globe, last year was still a major milestone for soprano Im Sun-hae who celebrated her two decadelong career.



Since making her debut with conductor Philippe Herreweghe in Antwerp, Belgium in 1999, Im, 45, has been leading a singing career around the globe for more than 20 years.



“Who knew this would happen? I had not known that I would debut in Europe, sing for more than 20 years,” Im said during a recent interview with The Korea Herald in southern Seoul.



The prolonged virus crisis restricted her from holding large celebratory performances to mark the 20th debut anniversary. Instead, the pandemic led her to think about a “reset.”



“As a musician, I nowadays feel threatened about the existence of my job itself,” the virtuoso soprano said. “The classical music scene is one of the most pandemic-hit areas. We were not ready for this at all. We were not prepared for the online streaming era.”



“But then, I always come to the conclusion that I should enjoy the moment. It is impossible to promise a faraway future. After the COVID-19, each stage is a blessed memory for me,” Im said.



As most of her European engagements were canceled, Im performed mainly in Korea last year. She went onstage with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra in March, performed at the Tongyeong International Music Festival and also recorded an album of children’s songs with tenor John No.



She also returned to starring in the musical “Phantom” in Korea for the third time since its premiere here in 2015.



Im Sun-hae features in the musical “Phantom” as soprano Christine Daae. (EMK Musical Company)