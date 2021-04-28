Streams of BTS hit 'Dynamite' surpass 300m in Japan: Oricon

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows the members of BTS posing for photos during an online media day event in Seoul on Sept. 2, 2020. The band's "Dynamite" topped Billboard's main Hot 100 singles chart in the United States on Aug. 31. (Big Hit Music)

Combined streaming of the BTS megahit "Dynamite" has reached more than 300 million in Japan, a music chart tracker in the Asian country showed Wednesday.



The disco-pop track added 6.69 million streams in the latest weekly streaming chart compiled by Oricon between April 19 and 25, hitting 306.53 million streams in total, said Big Hit Music, the K-pop act's agency, citing the Japanese music chart.



"Dynamite," which achieved the feat in 36 weeks, is the third song to break the 300 million threshold and the first song by an overseas artist to do so, the company added.



Japanese band Official Hige Dandism first broke the milestone with "Pretender" in its 94th week of release, followed by Japanese music duo Yoasobi's "Yoru ni Kakeru" that hit the milestone in its 50th week.



BTS made history with "Dynamite," an all-English number released in August last year. The song became the first song by a Korean act to top the Billboard's main singles chart and earned the group its first Grammy nomination.



The seven-piece act, which released the Japanese single "Film Out" in early April, is set to return with its second English single "Butter" on May 21. (Yonhap)