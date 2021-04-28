 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Auto exports rise 31% in Q1 on robust demand

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 28, 2021 - 09:55       Updated : Apr 28, 2021 - 09:55

This file photo, taken April 1, 2021, shows cars produced by Hyundai Motor Co. to be shipped for export on a dock in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken April 1, 2021, shows cars produced by Hyundai Motor Co. to be shipped for export on a dock in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports of autos grew 31.4 percent on-year in the first quarter on the back of brisk shipments of sedans and eco-friendly vehicles, data showed Wednesday.

The country's outbound shipments of cars came to $11 billion in the January-March period, compared with $8.37 billion the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

Imports of autos rose 21.8 percent on-year to $2.9 billion, the data showed.

Overseas shipments of sedans and eco-friendly vehicles remained solid in the first quarter, the customs office said. Autos accounted for some 7 percent of South Korea's exports.

Shipments of eco-friendly autos, including hybrid models and electric cars, jumped 72.6 percent on-year to a record of $2.42 billion last quarter, the data showed.

By country, auto exports to the United States rose 26.9 percent on-year to $4.7 billion and those to Canada jumped 34.7 percent to $953 million.

The country's exports remain robust on the back of strong demand for chips and autos.

Exports, which account for half of the country's economy, rose 16.6 percent on-year in March to extend their gains for the fifth consecutive month. Overseas shipments grew 12.7 percent on-year to $146.7 billion in the first quarter. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114