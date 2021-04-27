 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] South Korea’s population continues to decline in Q1

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Apr 28, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Apr 28, 2021 - 10:01




South Korea’s population continued to decrease during the first quarter of this year as deaths outnumbered births, government data showed.

As of March 31, the nation’s registered population stood at 51,705,905, down 0.24 percent from 51,829,023 tallied at the end of 2020, when the population fell for the first time on record, according to census figures from the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

Natural decrease accounted for 10,370 while the remaining 116,177 people were deregistered after a residency survey. The number of newborns totaled 68,099, surpassed by 78,469 deaths during the three months. (Yonhap)





