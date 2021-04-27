[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen sets record with 3rd Japanese single

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen ranked No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly singles chart with hits third Japanese single “Hitorijyanai” last week.



The single sold over 314,000 units in the first week of sales, repeating the record of its second Japanese single from last year that also topped the weekly tally and sold over 300,000 units in seven days.



“Hitorijyanai” also made the boy band the first international male musician to have three consecutive singles with over-200,000-unit sales in the first week.



“Every moment we spend with you Carats is the precious youth for us Seventeen, and we’re immensely proud and happy that we can have such record together,” said leader S.Coups addressing the band’s official fandom.



The 13-piece act will host a talk show and an online fan meet event for Japanese fans to mark the release of the single on Tuesday.



BTS chocolate to launch in May in Japan, Korea





(Credit: Starfox Family)



A chocolate inspired by BTS will be introduced in May, according to Starfox Family on Tuesday.



The company signed a licensing deal with Hybe IP, an intellectual property arm of the artists’ firm, and roll out chocolates featuring “TinyTAN,” characters of the seven bandmates. The cute versions of each member were born under the concept of realizing second selves that can go back and forth between the real life and dreams through a magic door.



The confectionery was made “to deliver the message of good influence, dreams, hope, solace and healing,” said the company and will bear words of aspiration and courage.



Four types from the range named TinyTAN Message Chocolate will become available next month and start selling in Japan and Korea first.

G(I)dle to release new music





(Credit: Klap)



G(I)dle signaled the release of a new song with a teaser clip on Monday.

NCSoft and Klap uploaded a video snippet from the music video of the group’s forthcoming song “Last Dance (Prod. GroovyRoom)” on their K-pop platform Universe.



In the video clip, the bandmates show two different sides: mysterious and dreamy in white dresses before turning dark and charismatic in black costumes. Part of the beats from the song also was included.



The song was re-recorded to exclude Soojin who has been mired in bullying issue. The music video was edited to minimize the parts featuring her. She has suspended all activities and all future content will be limited to the five other members, at least for the time being. Soojin denied the claims but has been staying mum for a month.



The new single is part of an ongoing monthly project of the entertainment platform since January and follows IZ*ONE’s “D-D-Dance,” Jo Sumi and Rain’s “Guardians,” and Park Jihoon’s “Call U Up.” The song will be released on April 29.



