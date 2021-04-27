[Herald Interview] Pernod Ricard’s fight for millennials’ hearts comes with whisky and art

Marketing director Florent Leroi holding the Royal Salute 21YO Malt. (PRK)

In an online auction early this month, Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute sold artworks inspired by the brand with the help of Seoul Auction. Bidders scrambled until the last minute to get hold of the items that ended up selling at prices higher than the company had expected.



“It was really impressive to see these brand-inspired artworks sold out at such high prices,” said Florent Leroi, marketing director at the South Korean unit of global liquor company Pernod Ricard, during an interview with The Korea Herald.



The auction was the latest in a series of events dubbed the Royal Salute Contemporary Art Digital Festival, featuring a total of 10 pieces of Royal Salute-inspired contemporary works of art from five local artists including Kim Sun-woo, Qwaya, 275c, Adrian Seo and Seong Nak-jin.



Leroi said the festival was a “meaningful project” to demonstrate Royal Salute’s evolution in its artistic approaches.



“Royal Salute has presented truly artistic experiences not only by luxury liquid itself but also through brand experiences in collaboration with contemporary art,” he said.



It was the first time that Royal Salute was working with local artists to resonate with the young generation and millennial art collectors who are an important target for prestige whisky. In 2019, the firm also held the Royal Salute Contemporary Art Exhibition with Kristjana S. Williams, a contemporary artist who created a new brand concept and packaging inspired by the British Royal Menagerie in a nod to the brand’s royal heritage.





An auction preview is held in March as part of the Royal Salute Contemporary Art Digital Festival. (PRK)

