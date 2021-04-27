 Back To Top
Business

Nexon propels record growth through flexible telecommuting

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 27, 2021 - 15:39       Updated : Apr 27, 2021 - 15:46
A Nexon security official checks the temperature of an employee with a thermal imaging camera. (Nexon)
After adopting a telecommuting system in February last year, Nexon has not only protected the safety of its staff but also witnessed an unprecedented growth despite a bruising pandemic year.

According to the South Korean gaming giant, the company last year posted sales worth 3.13 trillion won ($2.81 billion), becoming the first Korean game firm to breach the 3 trillion-won mark. Nexon also saw its revenue in Korea surge 84 percent on-year.

Behind its stellar performances stand Nexon’s hidden efforts to create an efficient environment for employees working from home.

As one of the nation’s leading IT firms, Nexon allowed thousands of its employees to remotely access the company’s network system from the convenience of their homes.

“Nexon pulled off new game releases and major updates by providing communications solutions to employees such as team collaboration tools and remote control system,” a company official said.

For developers, Nexon converted offline training programs into online classes, offering programming, game planning and game art lessons. To help everyone overcome coronavirus blues, the firm moved its non-face-to-face therapy sessions online since March last year, where employees can call doctors and talk about their stress from work, relationships and families. The program also offers late night or emergency sessions.

To help team leaders adjust themselves to organizational changes prompted by telecommuting, Nexon invited management experts and streamed their ideas online. Since last May, Nexon has been sharing videos of how employees from different divisions such as game development, IT service and management worked together, as a way to help colleagues understand each other’s work flows and processes.

“Nexon is contemplating what it can do for employees who are doing their best at this difficult time. Nexon will do its best so that they can work in safer and more comfortable conditions until the pandemic ends,” said Jung Chang-ryul, head of Nexon’s human resources department.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
