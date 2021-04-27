Samsung launches new robot vacuum cleaner with upgraded AI solutions

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows the company's BESPOKE JetBot AI vacuum cleaner. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday launched a new robot vacuum cleaner with upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) solutions here as the tech giant eyes to boost home appliance sales amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.



The BESPOKE JetBot AI vacuum cleaner comes in five colors at a price of 1.59 million won ($1,430).



The product, which was first unveiled at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, is equipped with Intel's Movidius AI solution and utilizes LiDAR and 3-D sensors to avoid objects, while cleaning hard-to-reach areas.



Samsung said the vacuum cleaner has active stereo camera-type sensors that can detect any object over 1-centimeter high at up to 1 meter of distance.



The latest cleaner has learned 1 million images through deep learning technology to bolster its cleaning capability. The BESPOKE JetBot AI can also empty the dustbin on its own after returning to its charging station.



Users can set up cleaning zones through Samsung's Internet of Things (IoT) platform, SmartThings, or simply voice control the product.



The BESPOKE JetBot AI can also support Samsung's pet care service on SmartThings. Using its sensors, the vacuum cleaners can alert people when their companion animals bark excessively or make unusual moves. It can also play music for pets.



Samsung will also provide a lifetime warranty for the product's inverter motor. (Yonhap)