 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

S. Korea to increase more shipping services amid freight price hike

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2021 - 11:09       Updated : Apr 27, 2021 - 11:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea said Tuesday it will strengthen support to exporters facing a hike in freight costs by increasing marine shipping services amid the recovery of global trade from the new coronavirus pandemic.

Under the plan, South Korea plans to add two new scheduled services for the route to the Americas per month to cope with a shortage in shipping, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The government plans to add more ships for routes to Europe and Southeast Asia depending on the market's demand. South Korea deployed a ship heading to Europe the previous day.

Since August last year, the country has already deployed 25 ships, which carried a total of 70,000 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) of goods.

The move came after South Korean exporters have been facing shortages in shipping services amid the soaring demand.

"The supply of marine and air shipping services is expected to fall behind the rising amount of trade, in sync with the recovery of the global economy and the inoculation of people with vaccines," the Korea Ocean Business Corp. said, expecting the shortage to linger throughout 2021.

The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index, which shows the level of the current sea-route freight rate, rose to 2,762 in April, up from 2,641 tallied in December last year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114