Sports

S. Korean pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong joins Texas Rangers' MLB roster

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2021 - 09:54       Updated : Apr 27, 2021 - 09:54
In this Associated Press photo, Yang Hyeon-jong of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the sixth inning of a major league spring training game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (AP-Yonhap)
In this Associated Press photo, Yang Hyeon-jong of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the sixth inning of a major league spring training game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (AP-Yonhap)
South Korean left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong has joined the big league roster of the Texas Rangers.

In the transactions announcement released on Monday (US time), the Rangers purchased the contract of Yang from the alternate training site, replacing outfielder Leody Taveras.

The alternative training site refers to a temporary roster for reserve players and top prospects who can be called up to the big leagues. It was designed to help Major League clubs move their players up easily from the second-tier Triple A, whose 2021 season opening has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yang was given No. 36 for his uniform number, according to the Rangers.

He could make his Major League debut at Monday's match against the LA Angels at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with Rangers' Jordan Lyles and Angels' Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani starting the game.

The 33 year-old pitcher will be the fourth Korean-born athlete to play for the Rangers, following All Star pitcher Park Chan-ho, outfielder Choo Shin-soo and Korean American infielder Rob Refsnyder, who was born in Seoul.

After 14 successful seasons in South Korea with the Kia Tigers, Yang signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in February, while receiving an invitation to spring training.

Under the terms of his contract, Yang will make $1.3 million if he reaches the big leagues and can make up to $550,000 more in incentives. (Yonhap)

