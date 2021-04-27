FM offers condolences over Indonesia's submarine sinking

This EPA photo shows flowers, with names of the Indonesian submarine crew members written on them, scattered across the sea off Bali on Monday. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong offered condolences to the families of the crew members killed in last week's deadly sinking of an Indonesian submarine off the island of Bali, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.



The Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402 with 53 people on aboard went missing last week while conducting a training exercise.Its military on Sunday declared all 53 crew members dead after it found its wreckage broken into three pieces at the bottom of the sea.



"Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expresses his heartfelt sympathies on the tragic sinking of the Indonesian submarine Nanggala 402 and conveys his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and colleagues of the 53 lost crews, as well as to the government and people of Indonesia," the ministry said in a tweet. (Yonhap)







