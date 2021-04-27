 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

FM offers condolences over Indonesia's submarine sinking

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2021 - 09:49       Updated : Apr 27, 2021 - 09:49
This EPA photo shows flowers, with names of the Indonesian submarine crew members written on them, scattered across the sea off Bali on Monday. (Yonhap)
This EPA photo shows flowers, with names of the Indonesian submarine crew members written on them, scattered across the sea off Bali on Monday. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong offered condolences to the families of the crew members killed in last week's deadly sinking of an Indonesian submarine off the island of Bali, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402 with 53 people on aboard went missing last week while conducting a training exercise.Its military on Sunday declared all 53 crew members dead after it found its wreckage broken into three pieces at the bottom of the sea.

"Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expresses his heartfelt sympathies on the tragic sinking of the Indonesian submarine Nanggala 402 and conveys his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and colleagues of the 53 lost crews, as well as to the government and people of Indonesia," the ministry said in a tweet. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114