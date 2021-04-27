 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

S. Korea's OTC market value tops W20tr

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2021 - 09:11       Updated : Apr 27, 2021 - 09:11

(123rf)
(123rf)
The value of stocks traded on South Korea's over-the-counter (OTC) market has surpassed the 20 trillion-won mark ($18 billion) for the first time in over six years on a recent market rally, data showed Tuesday.

The capitalization of the K-OTC totaled 20.07 trillion won as of Monday, up some 215 billion won from the previous session, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA).

It marks the first time since Nov. 13, 2014, that the K-OTC's market value has exceeded the 20 trillion-won level.

At that time, the market achieved the landmark as the value of Samsung SDS Co., an IT service unit of Samsung Group, reaching nearly 42 trillion won ahead of its promotion to the main bourse.

As of Monday, 133 companies were traded on the K-OTC, up 18 from six years and five months earlier.

The K-OTC market is the venue for trading unlisted blue chips. In August 2014, KOFIA revamped the previous OTC bourse to animate trading by boosting safety and convenience in trading unlisted shares.

The OTC market has been brisk since last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the daily turnover of the K-OTC came to 1.28 trillion won, exceeding the 1 trillion-won mark for the first time since its inception in 2014.

SK Engineering & Construction Co. had the largest capitalization of 2.44 trillion won as of Monday, followed by Semes Co., a semiconductor and display manufacturing equipment unit of Samsung Group, with slightly over 2 trillion won and video game developer Netmarble Neo with 1.93 trillion won. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114