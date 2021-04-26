[Today’s K-pop] Enhyphen rolls out 2nd EP

(Credit: Belief Lab)



Enhyphen held a showcase in central Seoul Monday to introduce its second EP “Border: Carnival.”



“It’s been five months and I’m way more nervous than I thought,” confessed Jeongwon. The rest of the members agreed that they could not believe that it already is their second album. Its debut album “Border: Day One” came out in November last year.



“Enhyphen is trying a variety of genres in every album,” said Jake, “and we’d like to hear that we’re finding our own color.”



The title track “Drunk-Dazed” best describes their own story, added Jeongwon, “the true feelings after our debut.”



As for the news that the album sold over 450,000 units in pre-order, the bandmates admitted that they were dazed. But instead of getting too hyped up, they will focus on their music and present decent stages, they vowed.

The septet picked BTS as its role model and said: “We not just want to follow what they’ve achieved but also want to learn their attitude as artists.”



EXO’s Baekhyun to celebrate birthday with livestream





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Baekhyun of EXO will meet fans online to celebrate his upcoming birthday together.



On May 1, her will host a livestream via the band’s channel on Naver’s V Live under the title “B-DAY: Baekhyun-Day.” The theme would be a birthday party, marking his May 6 birthday in advance, and he will chat and play games with the viewers and also answer questions sent by them.



The artist will start his military service on his birthday, announced label SM Entertainment earlier this month, without giving any specific time or venue. He will be the sixth member of the band to enlist and will serve as a public service worker.



His third solo EP “Bambi” was released in March 30 and landed at the top of iTunes top albums chart in 60 regions as well as a series of international charts. It sold over 1 million units in 20 days, and now he has seven million-selling albums, two on his own and five as a member of EXO.



NCT Dream members make own raps





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Members of NCT Dream expressed their feelings through raps for the band’s first LP that will be fully unveiled on May 10.



Mark, Jeno, Jaemin and Jisung participated in making the rap for “Rainbow,” one of the ten tracks from the studio album titled “Hot Sauce.” Against soothing guitar sounds, the seven bandmates sings of their wish to make a new page together in beautiful colors like a rainbow, comparing the album to a book with a bookmark.



“My Youth” looks back at the time they have spent together and how grateful they are for being able to be a team. For “Be There For You,” Haechan, Renjun and Chenle take on a warm note, singing of hope to stay together.



AB6IX returns with 4th EP





(Credit: Brand New Music)