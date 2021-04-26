KT, Samsung Electronics launch world’s 1st nationwide emergency telecom network

A KT engineer checks the equipment of national emergency telecommunications system. (KT)
Mobile carrier KT teamed up with Samsung Electronics to launch the world’s first emergency telecommunications network that covers the whole nation, KT said Monday.
The system, based on wireless LTE technology, integrates the networks of 335 state institutes, such as the police, railway defense and firefighting agencies, and is available anywhere in Korean territory -- land or sea -- allowing for a swifter, coordinated response against major natural disasters and accidents.
“The network is prepared for sudden traffic spikes, able to handle communications of up to 2,500 devices in real time, which is more than double from 1,200-device limit of previous emergency telecom networks,” a KT official said.
To be prepared for worst-case scenarios, the network is equipped with three control centers in Seoul, Daegu and Jeju, respectively.
If a control center in Seoul fails due to a natural disaster, for instance, the one in Daegu or Jeju can immediately take over communications in Seoul. Each of the centers has two sets of equipment to ensure it is fully prepared for an equipment failure.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)