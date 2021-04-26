 Back To Top
Business

“We Can Do”: Vine Group’s corporate social responsibility programs

The company’s free educational program has helped teenagers build confidence for years

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Apr 26, 2021 - 13:36       Updated : Apr 26, 2021 - 13:36
Teenagers participate in a self-improvement program provided by Vine Group, as part of its ”We Can Do“ program. (Vine Group)
Teenagers participate in a self-improvement program provided by Vine Group, as part of its "We Can Do" program. (Vine Group)
Since 2017, education services firm Vine Group has been running a social contribution project named “We Can Do” -- a free program designed to help teenagers with building confidence, leadership and communication skills.

The company’s youth self-improvement program began in 2017, offering free learning materials to participants as part of the company’s wider corporate social responsibility efforts.

The program launched an online program last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wrapped up its fifth session earlier this month, featuring a special lecture from a professional coach on different ways of studying based on one’s personality.

One student who took part in the program said it helped “gain confidence and self-esteem” as well as “bringing a clear vision.”

“It would have been difficult to apply what I learned in real life but there was a chance to practice during the lecture, which was very helpful,” the student said.

The team dedicated to social contribution projects at the company added that while “We Can Do” has targeted middle and high school students, there have been a growing number of inquiries from elementary school students.

Last year, the program also took place in person, helping students at Gyeongju Girls’ Information High School and Gimhae Construction Technical High School boost confidence and leadership.

CEO Kim Youn-chul has explained in a recent interview that “We Can Do” consists of Canadian American motivational public speaker and self-development author Brian Tracy’s Maximum Achievement, as well as Vine Group’s own education programs, including the “Action Speech Leadership Course” and a participatory learning program known as Action Learning.

The latest round will begin with a special two-week online course for elementary school students, the company said.

The company also took part in the “Stay Strong” campaign launched by the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs last year to help stop the spread of coronavirus by following the guidelines.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
