Business

Samsung's new QLED TV sales top 10,000 units in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 26, 2021 - 11:49       Updated : Apr 26, 2021 - 11:49

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 26, 2021, shows the Neo QLED 8K TV. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 26, 2021, shows the Neo QLED 8K TV. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday sales of 2021 QLED TV models have topped 10,000 units in South Korea less than two months since its release as the company expects more premium TV sales amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.

The world's largest TV maker said new QLED TVs, launched on March 3 here, achieved the milestone twice as fast as its predecessors last year.

The domestic sales of total QLED TVs stood at around 40,000 units between March 3 and April 23, according to the company.

Samsung said Neo QLED TV, which uses Quantum Mini LEDs, accounted for half of its 2021 QLED TV sales in South Korea. The company said 75-inch or larger models represented 75 percent of its domestic QLED TV sales so far.

Samsung has been running various marketing events here to boost its TV sales, including a trade-in program, in which consumers can trade in their old TVs and get up to a 1 million-won ($895) discount on Neo QLED 8K TVs.

Samsung had a market share of 31.9 percent in the global TV market in terms of sales revenue last year, according to data from industry researcher Omdia, extending its lead in the global TV market for the 15th consecutive year.

Omdia projected that sales of QLED TVs, anchored by Samsung, to surpass 12 million units this year, up 26 percent from a year ago. (Yonhap)

 

