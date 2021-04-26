LG to launch new 27-inch gaming monitor in S. Korea

LG Electronics Inc. on Monday said its new 27-inch gaming monitor will be launched in South Korea next month as the company eyes to expand sales of IT products amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.LG's new 27-inch UltraGear 4K monitor, named the 27GP950, will hit the local shelves next Monday with a price tag of 1.09 million won ($980).The new monitor, which was featured in the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 in January, is already sold in select markets in North America and South America.The latest monitor can provide a seamless gaming experience with a refresh rate of up to 160Hz, according to LG. It also supports a HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate for fluid images.LG hopes the new UltraGear product can post brisk sales amid rising demand of gaming monitors.According to market tracker International Data Corp. (IDC), the global gaming monitor market is expected to grow to 19.7 million units in 2021, up from 14.3 million units from a year earlier.Meanwhile, LG will also launch a 15-inch laptop next month, expanding its notebook lineup of 14-, 16- and 17-inch models.The LG Gram 15 will have an aspect ratio of 16:9, with a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display. The product is powered by Intel's latest Tiger Lake processor and weighs only 1.12 kilograms. (Yonhap)