 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

S. Korea faces 212 import curbs in Q1 amid protectionism

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 25, 2021 - 10:52       Updated : Apr 25, 2021 - 10:52
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea faced a total of 212 import restrictions from trade partners in the first quarter amid growing protectionism, according to a report Sunday.

The number of import regulations facing South Korea was up five from three months ago, according to the report from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Import restrictions cover anti-dumping duties, countervailing tariffs and safeguard measures, including investigations into suspected practices.

Foreign import restrictions have been on a steady rise, with the number rising above 200 in June 2017.

In the first quarter, anti-dumping cases amounted to 159, with safeguards and countervailing tariffs coming to 43 and 10, respectively.

By product, import restrictions on steel and metals were the highest at 103, followed by chemicals with 45.

The United States had the most import restrictions on South Korean products with 44. India had the second-most import restrictions with 27, trailed by China and Turkey with 16 each. (Yonhap) 
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114