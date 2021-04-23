 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea, Central American countries express 'deep concerns' over ocean discharge of harmful materials

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 23, 2021 - 10:52       Updated : Apr 23, 2021 - 10:52
This photo, provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, shows the attendants of the South Korea-SICA consultative dialogue, including South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (5th from L). (Foreign Ministry) )
This photo, provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, shows the attendants of the South Korea-SICA consultative dialogue, including South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (5th from L). (Foreign Ministry) )
South Korea and eight Central American countries have adopted a joint statement expressing "deep concerns" over a massive discharge of contaminated materials into the ocean, calling for a collective response for marine safety, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The statement was adopted at the vice-ministerial consultative dialogue between South Korea and the members of the Central American Integration System, or SICA in Spanish, that was held in Costa Rica on Thursday (local time).

The statement came amid growing health risk concerns raised by South Korea and other countries over Japan's plan to release more than 1.2 million tons of radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun, who's on a nine-day trip to Latin America, attended the meeting.

"South Korea and the SICA members adopted the joint statement based on the shared understanding about the risks posed by Japan's planned release of the Fukushima contaminated water," the ministry said in a press release.

The two sides expressed "commitment to tackling climate change and preserving biodiversity and deep concerns over the serious situation caused by the ocean discharge of large amounts of contaminated materials that have an adverse effect on marine ecosystem," the statement released by the Seoul ministry read.

They agreed to step up coordination in efforts to protect the global marine environment, including the Pacific Ocean, it said.

During the Korea-SICA dialogue, Choi also agreed with his SICA counterparts to work together to enhance policy cooperation in areas related to eco-friendly initiatives and digital transformation for sustainable growth and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114