S. Korea looks to Russia’s Sputnik V to overcome vaccine shortage

Faced with COVID-19 vaccine shortages, South Korea may be turning to Russia’s Sputnik V.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Thursday that it would collect clinical data on the Russian vaccine to study its efficacy and safety. The ministry has requested the help of the Foreign Ministry and its overseas missions for the collection of data from countries where the vaccine has been rolled out, officials said.
The move came a day after President Moon Jae-in directed the Cabinet to look into the possibility of introducing the Russian jabs, amid growing concern that a shortage of doses could thwart the country’s goal of achieving herd immunity by November.
Currently, the vaccines available here are those from Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Korea has inoculated nearly 2 million of its 52 million-strong population so far.
Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine uses broadly similar vaccine technology as the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Janssen vaccine, known as adenoviral vectors. It has received approval in around 60 countries to date, but not in the US or Europe.
Sputnik V, the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, is to be produced by local biotech firm GL Rapah.
Hankook Korus, a subsidiary of GL Rapah, will begin producing the vaccine in May, with all doses bound for export, according to industry sources. It will first manufacture 150 million doses.
Another 500 million doses will be manufactured in accordance with an agreement between a GL Rapha-led consortium, which also includes eight leading pharmaceutical companies and Russian sovereign wealth fund the Russian Direct Investment Fund.
Another local firm, Huons Global, is set to begin pilot production of the Russian vaccine in August.
Meanwhile, the Korean government this week said it would stick to its initial plan to finish inoculating 36 million people here with 72 million doses by November.
The government plans to provide first shots to 3 million people in April and to 12 million people by June.
The government also plans to continue discussions with COVID-19 vaccine providers to speed up introduction of vaccines here.
So far, the Korean government has secured enough vaccines for 79 million people -- enough AstraZeneca vaccine for 10 million people, enough Pfizer vaccine for 13 million people, enough Janssen vaccine for 6 million people, enough Moderna vaccine for 20 million people and enough Novavax vaccine for 20 million people. Korea also has an agreement with the World Health Organization’s COVAX project and is to receive enough vaccines for 10 million people through COVAX.
The problem is that only 20.8 million doses will arrive in the first half this year, and there is no specific schedule for bringing in the vaccines produced by Moderna or Novavax.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who concurrently serves as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, said this week that the government would be able to receive the Moderna vaccine during the second half as Moderna plans to supply 200 million doses to the US first.
