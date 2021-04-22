 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Hyundai Motor Q1 net nearly triples amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 22, 2021 - 14:42       Updated : Apr 22, 2021 - 14:42
The headquarters buildings of Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia in Yangjae, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
The headquarters buildings of Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia in Yangjae, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its first-quarter net profit nearly tripled compared to a year earlier on a base effect and an improved product mix.

Net profit for the three months that ended in March jumped to 1.52 trillion won ($1.36 billion) from 552.68 billion won a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The net result exceeded the median forecast of 1.32 trillion won by local brokerages.

In the first quarter, Hyundai suspended some of its assembly lines in Korea due to shortages of parts from China amid the coronavirus outbreak. There was no such one-off factor in its first-quarter results for this year.

Robust sales of its SUV and high-end Genesis models in the United States and emerging markets also helped offset the impact of the won's strength against the US dollar and drive up its quarterly net income, the company said.

Operating profit jumped 92 percent to 1.66 trillion won in the first quarter from an operating income of 863.78 billion won a year ago. Its operating profit margin also jumped to 6 percent from 3.4 percent over the mentioned period.

Hyundai offered fewer incentives and spent less on marketing costs in the US market as it kept low inventories amid the pandemic. Moreover, strong demand for its SUVs pushed up prices, the company said.

Sales rose 8.2 percent to 27.39 trillion won from 25.32 trillion won over the cited period. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114