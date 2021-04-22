Jeju Air to resume Incheon-Saipan flights next month after hiatus

(Jeju Air)
Low-cost carrier Jeju Air said on Thursday it will resume the flights between Incheon and Saipan late next month.
The decision to fly again to the western Pacific island from May 28 comes after a hiatus of over one year.
Around March last year, airlines including Jeju Air suspended flights to multiple destinations across the world including Saipan as the number of coronavirus cases began to increase.
Though the move will help Korean nationals living in Saipan as well as travelers, a mandatory quarantine still remains in place.
Those arriving in Saipan have to be quarantined for five days at a government-designated facility. Those returning to Korea face two weeks of self-quarantine.
With no travel bubble formed between the two destinations, the move has been seen as part of the airline’s effort to prepare for post-pandemic air travel demand recovery.
Jeju Air currently has five international flights now in operation, including Tokyo and Manila, while fellow budget airline Jin Air also flies to six international destinations, including Cebu and Guam.
Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines also announced a new flight between Incheon and Portland, Oregon, which the airline said will take off three times a week starting in September.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)