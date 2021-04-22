 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Jeju Air to resume Incheon-Saipan flights next month after hiatus

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Apr 22, 2021 - 14:43       Updated : Apr 22, 2021 - 14:49
(Jeju Air)
(Jeju Air)
Low-cost carrier Jeju Air said on Thursday it will resume the flights between Incheon and Saipan late next month.

The decision to fly again to the western Pacific island from May 28 comes after a hiatus of over one year.

Around March last year, airlines including Jeju Air suspended flights to multiple destinations across the world including Saipan as the number of coronavirus cases began to increase.

Though the move will help Korean nationals living in Saipan as well as travelers, a mandatory quarantine still remains in place.

Those arriving in Saipan have to be quarantined for five days at a government-designated facility. Those returning to Korea face two weeks of self-quarantine.

With no travel bubble formed between the two destinations, the move has been seen as part of the airline’s effort to prepare for post-pandemic air travel demand recovery.

Jeju Air currently has five international flights now in operation, including Tokyo and Manila, while fellow budget airline Jin Air also flies to six international destinations, including Cebu and Guam.

Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines also announced a new flight between Incheon and Portland, Oregon, which the airline said will take off three times a week starting in September.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114