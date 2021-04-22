NK founder’s controversial autobiography published in South Korea

A published autobiography on the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung has ignited controversy in South Korea, as possession of the book, deemed an anti-national propaganda material, could violate security laws.
Starting this week, a number of large-sized local publishers have accepted purchase orders for “Reminiscences: With the Century,” an autobiography of the North Korean leader that retells his life story with an emphasis on his childhood and works on resisting the Japanese colonial regime.
The series of eight books is being sold for 280,000 won ($250) and is available on online stores of major bookstores. It was published in hardcover edition by Minjok Sarangbang, a local publisher that launched in November last year. The publisher is led by the head of a trade firm that focuses on exchange between North and South Korea.
The book was originally published by the North Korean government and sold from April 1992 to August 1997 as propaganda material in celebration of Kim’s 80th birthday on April 15, 1992.
The publisher noted in its introduction of the book that the autobiography oversees Kim’s “extensive armed opposition against the Japanese regime until liberation in Aug. 15, 1945.” The book also “candidly portrays records of Kim’s actions under the Japanese colonial regime,” the introduction reads.
The book has been available in many countries as research material for North Korean studies and has been translated into 20 languages including English, Chinese and Arabic.
But local historians and experts have said the autobiography is riddled with exaggeration and factual errors by highlighting Kim’s accomplishments.
The autobiography has been effectively banned from possession in South Korea after the Supreme Court ruled that it was an anti-national propaganda material in 2011.
The publishing of the book raises controversy as making it available for purchase to regular consumers could be in violation of the National Security Act. The law states those adding support to anti-national organizations or their members could be subject to up to seven years in prison.
In one case, the court sentenced a South Korean national surnamed Jung to a year in prison in 2011 for “possessing materials benefiting the enemy,” which included “Reminiscences: With the Century.” He was indicted for visiting North Korea illegally without the South Korean government’s approval and possessing prohibited materials.
A University of Ulsan professor who asked his students to submit book reports on the autobiography was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for one year and barred from teaching for six months in 2016.
A publishing company owner was arrested and his office raided for attempting to publish the controversial autobiography here in August 1994 soon after Kim died.
The autobiography can also be taken off the market if the case comes under the purview of the Korea Publication Ethics Commission.
The commission could categorize a published material as harmful if the content “clearly undermines the public order or national security by denying the system of democracy or stirring people to overturn the system.” If deemed harmful, the commission can order the books to be taken off the shelves and be scrapped.
The publisher wrote that they hoped the book “will help North Korea and South Korea become friends again and highlight the nobility of our people.” It added that it promised to use the profits raised from the book’s sales on funding unification projects. The publisher could not be reached for comment.
